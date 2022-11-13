Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.83). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clene’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Get Clene alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLNN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Clene from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Clene from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Clene from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Clene Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CLNN opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Clene has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.15.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Clene had a negative net margin of 5,580.14% and a negative return on equity of 4,043.36%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Clene by 27.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Clene by 46.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Clene in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Clene by 113.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Clene in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 2,871,287 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,899,999.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,293,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,620.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 2,871,287 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,899,999.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,293,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,620.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Henry Stevens acquired 47,662 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,650.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clene

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.