Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,805 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $22,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $1,201,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KOF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE KOF opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $66.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.3398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

