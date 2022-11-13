Comparing Frequency Electronics (FEIM) and Its Rivals

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Frequency Electronics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Frequency Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Frequency Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frequency Electronics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics -23.43% -20.52% -12.32% Frequency Electronics Competitors -0.06% -12.05% 2.00%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Frequency Electronics has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frequency Electronics’ rivals have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Frequency Electronics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics $48.30 million -$8.66 million -4.82 Frequency Electronics Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million 0.30

Frequency Electronics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Frequency Electronics. Frequency Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Frequency Electronics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Frequency Electronics Competitors 38 346 655 9 2.61

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 6.68%. Given Frequency Electronics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frequency Electronics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Frequency Electronics rivals beat Frequency Electronics on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision navigation and timing primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into radar systems, airborne SIGINT/COMINT platforms, information networks, test equipment, military command and control terminals, and satellite ground stations. The company's products are used in commercial, government satellites, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

