Comparing Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) & National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Thomasville Bancshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A National Bankshares 39.21% 12.62% 1.26%

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Bankshares $53.41 million 4.22 $20.38 million N/A N/A

National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.53%. Given National Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

National Bankshares beats Thomasville Bancshares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. It operates 23 branch offices, a loan production office, and 22 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Thomasville Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.