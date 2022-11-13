Compugen (CGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Compugen Trading Up 9.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.42. Compugen has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $6.34.
Institutional Trading of Compugen
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Compugen by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Compugen by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Compugen by 78.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 130,564 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter valued at about $152,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
