ConocoPhillips Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 103,383 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 369% compared to the typical volume of 22,047 call options.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.5 %

COP opened at $133.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

