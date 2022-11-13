Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $247.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

