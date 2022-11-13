Contrasting NerdWallet (NRDS) and The Competition

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) is one of 149 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NerdWallet to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NerdWallet and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 NerdWallet Competitors 427 2699 4839 64 2.57

NerdWallet presently has a consensus target price of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 73.06%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 46.52%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million -$42.50 million -30.86 NerdWallet Competitors $854.56 million $3.52 million 6.95

This table compares NerdWallet and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NerdWallet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet -5.44% -12.53% -8.73% NerdWallet Competitors -67.01% -1,318.40% -8.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.