Contrasting Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) and Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) and Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rakuten Group and Pigeon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten Group $15.30 billion 0.50 -$1.22 billion ($1.30) -3.71 Pigeon $848.45 million 1.99 $79.95 million $0.14 24.79

Pigeon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rakuten Group. Rakuten Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pigeon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pigeon 2 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rakuten Group and Pigeon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dividends

Rakuten Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pigeon pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Rakuten Group pays out -2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pigeon pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Rakuten Group and Pigeon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten Group -13.45% -21.94% -1.40% Pigeon 8.52% 10.21% 8.00%

Summary

Pigeon beats Rakuten Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc. offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities. It also offers mobile messaging and VoIP, performance marketing, and e-book services. The FinTech segment issues credit cards; offers internet banking, general and life insurance, and payment services; and operates online securities trading platform. The Mobile segment provides mobile communication, optical broadband line, and power supply services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. It offers breastfeeding, weaning, skincare, women's care, and large-sized products for babies, as well as other products for babies and mothers. The company also provides child-rearing support, babysitter dispatch, event child-care, and preschool education services; and operates child-minding facilities and daycare centers. In addition, it offers elder care and anti-aging products, and elder care support services; and baby and mother related care products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, and skincare products. Pigeon Corporation markets its products under the Pigeon and Lansinoh brands. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

