Cowen Lowers Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $137.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.87.

Shares of AKAM opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

