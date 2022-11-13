Credit Suisse Group Trims The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price to $36.50

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $38.50 to $36.50 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 188.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,025 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,732 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,474 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

