Crestchic (LON:LOAD) Trading Up 0.3%

Crestchic Plc (LON:LOAD – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.33). Approximately 74,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 127,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288 ($3.32).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Crestchic in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Crestchic Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 270.82.
Crestchic Dividend Announcement
About Crestchic
Crestchic Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers loadbank equipment that is primarily used for the commissioning, testing, and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crestchic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestchic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.