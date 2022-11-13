CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $289.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of -190.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

