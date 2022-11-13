Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Stock Price Down 6.6% on Insider Selling

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 7,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 322,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Specifically, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $115,188.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,817 shares of company stock valued at $897,393. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLTH shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Cue Health Stock Down 13.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cue Health Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cue Health by 47.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Health by 42.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cue Health

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.



