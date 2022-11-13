Cyren (CYRN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 148.55% and a negative net margin of 115.60%. The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter.
Cyren Price Performance
Shares of CYRN stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Cyren has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyren in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cyren Company Profile
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.
