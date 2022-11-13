Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) versus Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Critical Contrast

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Rating) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has a beta of -4.07, meaning that its share price is 507% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and Nielsen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nielsen $3.50 billion 2.88 $963.00 million $1.47 19.03

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

97.0% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nielsen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and Nielsen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure 0 0 0 0 N/A Nielsen 1 5 0 0 1.83

Nielsen has a consensus price target of $25.17, suggesting a potential downside of 10.05%. Given Nielsen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nielsen is more favorable than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Profitability

This table compares Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A Nielsen 14.99% 17.69% 5.67%

Summary

Nielsen beats Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure

(Get Rating)

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems. The company treats common illnesses, such as cold and flu symptoms, rashes, injury care, allergies, fever, earaches, behavioral issues, and asthma. 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

About Nielsen

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms. It also offers television audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services; video advertising services; and independent measurement and consumer research primarily servicing radio, advertisers, and advertising agencies in the audio industry. In addition, it offers consumer behavioral and transactional data. Nielsen Holdings plc provides marketing solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.