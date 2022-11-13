Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €116.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($116.00) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($97.00) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($102.00) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($121.00) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($129.00) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Krones stock opened at €105.30 ($105.30) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19. Krones has a 52-week low of €67.50 ($67.50) and a 52-week high of €106.00 ($106.00).

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

