Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,027,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,786,000 after acquiring an additional 139,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,922,000 after acquiring an additional 251,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DFS opened at $108.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $130.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.