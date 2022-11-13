DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DISH Network were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $696,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 38.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 54.2% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 7.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 163,637 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $2,963,466.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,399.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 417,965 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Trading Up 5.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of DISH stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISH. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

