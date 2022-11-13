DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $114.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

DoorDash Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE:DASH opened at $62.99 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,736.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,317 shares of company stock worth $10,662,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in DoorDash by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 121.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

