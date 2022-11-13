Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,052,000 after purchasing an additional 731,961 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $83,771,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,318,000 after purchasing an additional 259,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,666 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Dover Stock Up 2.6 %

DOV stock opened at $140.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.08. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.