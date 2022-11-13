Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.33, but opened at $31.74. Doximity shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 175,028 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Doximity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Doximity by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Doximity by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

