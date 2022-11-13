Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRPRF shares. Cheuvreux began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a €106.00 ($106.00) price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

DRPRF stock opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $105.91.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

