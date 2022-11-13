DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,555,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,842,000 after purchasing an additional 412,179 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About DraftKings

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.