Duality Advisers LP Buys 8,604 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 146.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Gibraltar Industries

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROCK. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

