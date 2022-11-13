Duality Advisers LP Sells 36,981 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,981 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $112.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

