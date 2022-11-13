Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 1,613.39%. On average, analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SOLO stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.22. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 2,274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,368 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 257,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 13,363.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 424,424 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 635.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 82,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 70,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

