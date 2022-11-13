Endeavor Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,115 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 829% compared to the average volume of 443 call options.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total value of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,186,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total value of 1,442,518.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,186,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total transaction of 491,255.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,388.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,254 shares of company stock worth $3,149,293. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at 22.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of 21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 17.42 and a 1-year high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.24 by 0.08. The business had revenue of 1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.18 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 31.45.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

