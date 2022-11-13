EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 330,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,182,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 155,924 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENLC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

ENLC stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $12.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 86.54%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

