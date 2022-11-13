Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.
Entergy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $110.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average of $112.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Entergy
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entergy (ETR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.