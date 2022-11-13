Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $110.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average of $112.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

