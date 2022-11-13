Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.82 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. On average, analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Enthusiast Gaming

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGLX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 52.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 1,374.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 69,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Enthusiast Gaming

(Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.