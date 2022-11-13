Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

ENV stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $84.58.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

