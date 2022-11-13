Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 206.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 217.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Western Digital by 242.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 194,869 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital Trading Up 5.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.53.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.