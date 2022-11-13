Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $215,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,196,000 after purchasing an additional 154,238 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $174.49 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 18.51%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

