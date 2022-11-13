Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after acquiring an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after acquiring an additional 325,846 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Macquarie started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

CRWD opened at $143.12 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $289.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

