Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.28) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.06). The consensus estimate for Avalo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($6.36) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Avalo Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ AVTX opened at $5.80 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

