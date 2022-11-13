Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PlayAGS Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for PlayAGS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for PlayAGS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

PlayAGS stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $230.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.39. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

