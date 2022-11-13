Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Liquidia Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liquidia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million.

Liquidia Stock Up 0.6 %

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Liquidia to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $317.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.24. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta purchased 8,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,883.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 12,078 shares of company stock worth $67,902 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter valued at $799,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 1,061.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 120.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Stories

