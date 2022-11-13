Exagen (XGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen Trading Up 3.7 %

XGN stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Exagen has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90.

Institutional Trading of Exagen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Exagen by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exagen by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exagen by 30.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Exagen

Separately, KeyCorp lowered shares of Exagen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

