Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.