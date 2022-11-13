Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Cut by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

