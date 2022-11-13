Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,707,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,579 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

FRT opened at $107.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

