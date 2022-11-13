Financial Analysis: Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) & Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT -10.21% -4.31% -1.25% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $140.62 million 6.16 -$15.01 million ($0.80) -25.27 Klépierre $1.04 billion 6.30 $644.43 million N/A N/A

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Klépierre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and Klépierre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40 Klépierre 2 1 4 0 2.29

Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus target price of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 37.49%. Klépierre has a consensus target price of $23.44, suggesting a potential upside of 1.90%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Klépierre.

Volatility and Risk

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Klépierre beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

