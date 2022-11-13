Financial Comparison: Aurora Innovation (AUR) & The Competition

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Aurora Innovation to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation’s rivals have a beta of -5.57, meaning that their average stock price is 657% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aurora Innovation Competitors 248 1667 2867 58 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aurora Innovation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 191.67%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 43.94%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation -1,815.83% -25.08% -22.92% Aurora Innovation Competitors -253.45% -32.85% -7.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Innovation and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million -$755.45 million -1.17 Aurora Innovation Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.63

Aurora Innovation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aurora Innovation rivals beat Aurora Innovation on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.