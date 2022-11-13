First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.46% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,220.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 117,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 108,598 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 91,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 32,425 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

