Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

