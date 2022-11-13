Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $15.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSR. BNP Paribas lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Fisker in the first quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 6,864.7% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 41,188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 10.52. Fisker has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

