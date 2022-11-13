FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Receives $280.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLNG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Danske raised FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 26.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.
FLEX LNG Price Performance
FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 56.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.
About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.
