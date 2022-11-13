Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.81 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion. Flowers Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.25-1.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $239,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

