Ford Motor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 390,368 call options on the company. This is an increase of 31% compared to the typical volume of 297,368 call options.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

